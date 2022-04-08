The 10 toughest books to read, according to research

"Wuthering Heights" by Emily Bronte

Bronte released "Wuthering Heights" under the pseudonym Ellis Bell since women writers were not taken seriously at the time. The novel is considered one of the classics of English literature today and is the author's first and last book. Although it may seem like a romance novel at first glance, it reveals the oppression of the Victorian era and its negative reflections. Things that make the book difficult to read: Mid-Victorian language and the slow unfolding of the plot.

