Director Ümit Köreken's second feature film "Bir Umut" ("A Hope"), co-produced by Turkey's state broadcaster TRT, Germany and Slovenia with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will have its world premiere at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF).

The film, which is also produced by Ümit Köreken and Nursen Çetin Köreken, was one of the nine movies selected for the Main Competition Section of MIFF.

A still shot from "Bir Umut" ("A Hope").

Ümit Köreken and Nursen Çetin Köreken were inspired by the famous Russian short story and playwright Anton Cehov's "The Seagull" for the script of "A Hope." The production focuses on lovelessness and attachment disorder between a mother and son.

In the movie, Umut, 35, is an actor who wants to continue his career by appearing in movies. Asiye, 43, works as a director in a private theater. Umut plays the role of Treplev, who struggles to hold on to life due to his mother's lack of love, in the play "The Seagull" directed by Asiye. But in real life, he lost his father when he was 14 and was sent to the home of his uncle living in Bursa after his mother remarried. After this incident, he does not see his mother for 20 years. One day, his mother, who lives in a small town in Anatolia, comes to Bursa for treatment of her Multiple sclerosis (MS). With the arrival of her mother, Umut's past traumas are revived, and he comes to the point of losing everything in his life.

The film stars Baran Şükrü Babacan, Eylem Yıldız and Funda Eskioğlu.