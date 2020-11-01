After making its international premiere at the fifth Scandinavian International Film Festival (SCIFF), "Bir Düş Gördüm" ("In My Dream"), the first feature-length film by Turkish director Murat Çeri, continues its festival journey around the world. The movie was recently awarded at the sixth BangkokThai International Film Festival.

"Bir Düş Gördüm," which features the dreams of a 9-year-old child suffering from memory loss after a road accident, won the award for Best Cinematography.

Earlier, it received two more awards at the SCIFF and is currently competing at the 44th Sao Polo Film Festival. It will also attend the GILAK International Film Festival in Iran, Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) in the United States and Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh, in the upcoming months.

A coproduction of Turkish state broadcaster TRT, "Bir Düş Gördüm" stars Nevzat Yılmaz, Harun Reha Pakoğlu, Ferda Işıl, İsmail Hakkı, Nurdan Albamya, Mustafa Halazaroğlu, Emin Yalçın, Fatih Dokgöz, İsmail Kavrakoğlu, Furkan Aydın Çelik, Muhammed Emir Balcı, Muhammed Yakup Baybars and Yusuf Ekinci. Durmuş Sorkut is the director of photography, and the costumes were designed by Ebru Tunçoktay.

The movie elaborates on what little Tarık goes through after a car accident. While he loses his father in the accident, his mother lapses into a coma, and he himself suffers memory loss. His connection to his past is just about the symbolic dreams he sees. After the accident, Tarık goes to his grandfather in the village and uses this new life, dreams and what he experiences there as a means of clutching onto life. In the meantime, Tarık exerts himself to keeping an orphan donkey foal alive.