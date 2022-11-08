Americans head to polls to vote in stormy midterms

In a tacit admission of his narrowed ambitions, Biden’s has largely focused on promoting his accomplishments and warning of the consequences of a GOP takeover. The larger elements of his 2020 agenda that fell to the cutting room floor during his two years of legislating — such as expanding free early childcare and two years of community college — have hardly factored into his speeches.

What hints he has given about what he hopes to pass in the coming two years have been conditioned on the slim chance that Democrats expand their thin majorities in Congress: passing an assault weapons ban, voting reform and a law codifying a right to abortion nationwide.

Pressed Monday on why Biden hadn’t done more to outline what he hopes to accomplish in his next two years, Jean-Pierre said: “Why not just tell the country what we have done? Why not just lay that out? Which we have.”

The U.S. Capitol on the morning of the U.S. midterm election, in Washington, D.C.

AFP