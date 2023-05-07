Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT's brand-new international digital platform "TRT Tabii" started broadcasting on Saturday, offering a wide range of content for the audience.

Initially, the platform will be free for users in Türkiye as there will be content ranging from action to comedy, historical drama to animation for viewers to enjoy.

"Tabii" started with the slogan "What unites us?" and aims to promote Türkiye's stories and voices to the world.

The goal is to become the first digital platform that comes to mind regarding high-quality productions.

"Tabii" will be available in 25 countries and five languages, with voice-over options in English, Spanish, Arabic and Urdu at the first stage.

Some of the productions include "Rumi," with the story of mystic Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi that transcends time and space; "Hür," which tells the story of the unnamed heroes of developing Turkish aviation; and "Tozkoparan," which means the adventures of young people who fight their enemies with their arrows.