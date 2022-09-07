Babadağ in Muğla becomes Türkiye's paragliding hub

Last year, Babadağ hosted 167,000 flights. Later this month, it will host a four-day World Acro Cup and International Ölüdeniz Air Games Festival, while authorities hope two events that bring together skilled paragliders will attract more to Babadağ. Cengiz Koçak, director of the cable car company, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that the number of flights exceeded their expectations. “The flights benefit the tourism sector in the region and we hope to break a new record this year, with 200,000 flights by the end of the year,” he said. Koçak said foreign tourists were among the visitors and Babadağ was most popular among British tourists. “After Britons, Russian, Chinese and Ukrainian tourists participate in most flights,” he added.

AA