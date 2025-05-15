The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cinema has set up a booth at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, from May 13 to 24, drawing significant attention from industry professionals.

The Turkish stand is part of the Marche du Film, the festival’s industry section. It is a vital meeting point for film sales, co-productions and cross-industry collaboration opportunities.

According to the ministry’s statement, the Turkish stand, which opened on May 13, is making waves by presenting the latest Turkish cinema projects, production support and co-production possibilities to industry professionals from around the world.

The stand is not only a platform for Turkish filmmakers but also brings together cinema professionals from the Turkic world in an international setting. Foreign producers, distributors and festival representatives engage in discussions that lay the foundation for future collaborations.

Birol Güven, the director general of cinema, commented on the importance of Türkiye’s presence at the festival, stating: "Opening a stand at a globally prestigious platform like the Cannes Film Festival not only increases the international visibility of our cinema but also represents a significant opportunity for cultural diplomacy. The intense interest in our stand strongly indicates the potential contribution Turkish cinema can make to the creative industries."

The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for bringing together some of the world’s top filmmakers, remains one of the most prestigious events on the global cinema calendar. This year, the festival's opening film was "Leave One Day," a French production directed by Amelie Bonnin. Additionally, the renowned French actress Juliette Binoche is serving as the president of the main competition jury.

The General Directorate of Cinema aims to increase the international presence of Turkish cinema at the festival while promoting the country’s cultural heritage more powerfully to a global audience.