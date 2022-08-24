Istanbul's Basilica Cistern returns after restoration

Constructed in the sixth century during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, the basilica was once part of a network started by the Romans and completed by the Byzantines and Ottomans to supply the city and its palaces with running water.
A statue is seen between columns in the Basilica Cistern after its restoration in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Neither of the Medusa heads are facing upright, with one positioned sideways and the other resting upside-down due to logistics and a belief that the blocks' orientation will negate the snake-haired monster's powers.
Columns are reflected in the waters of the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.
