Istanbul's Basilica Cistern returns after restoration

by Daily Sabah Aug 24, 2022 9:16 am +03 +03:00

Istanbul’s Basilica Cistern Museum reopened to visitors this summer after five years of meticulous restorations and a number of improvements.

People are reflected in the waters of the Basilica Cistern while visiting the historic site in Istanbul, Türkiye.

EPA

Known as “Yerebatan Sarnıcı” or “Sunken Cistern” in Turkish, the Basilica Cistern is one of the most popular historical destinations in Istanbul.

The head of Medusa is seen in the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

Located within walking distance of other world-renowned landmarks like the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Blue Mosque, the basilica is the largest of several hundred ancient cisterns that lie beneath the city.

A view of the Basilica Cistern following its restoration in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

Constructed in the sixth century during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, the basilica was once part of a network started by the Romans and completed by the Byzantines and Ottomans to supply the city and its palaces with running water.

A statue is seen between columns in the Basilica Cistern after its restoration in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

The cathedral-sized cistern rests on a total of 336 marble columns, each 9 meters (30 feet) tall, and its chamber is capable of holding 80 million liters of water.

Visitors walk along the Byzantine-era Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AP

Two of its columns rest on blocks depicting Medusa, one of the three Gorgon sisters in Greek mythology with snakes for hair.

Visitors walk past a column supported by Medusa's head in the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AP

While the origin of the heads remains unknown, it is believed they were taken from a structure from the late Roman period and reused in the cistern.

A visitor takes a photograph of a statue in the Basilica Cistern after its restoration in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

Neither of the Medusa heads are facing upright, with one positioned sideways and the other resting upside-down due to logistics and a belief that the blocks' orientation will negate the snake-haired monster's powers.

Columns are reflected in the waters of the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

According to historical texts, more than 7,000 slaves were involved in the construction of Istanbul’s biggest cistern.

A statue of a hand is reflected in the water between columns in the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

In fact, one of the columns features engravings of a Hen's Eye and tears, which is said to be dedicated to the hundreds of slaves who died building the structure.

People visit the Basilica Cistern historic site in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AFP

Restorations were launched in 2017 and during the process, it was discovered that the cistern was at risk of collapsing in the event of an earthquake, which the country is prone to.

Rows of columns are seen at the Basilica Cistern after its restoration and reopening in Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

As part of the restoration, the iron bearings between the columns that had been fitted in the early years of the republic and corroded over time were replaced so the structure can withstand potential tremors.

A view of the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AFP

The entrance of the Basilica Cistern was also redesigned in the renovation process carried out by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and the lighting system was overhauled.

A statue of a hand is seen at the Basilica Cistern after its reopening in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AFP

The Basilica Cistern Museum can be visited from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors take photographs of a projection of Medusa at the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AP

