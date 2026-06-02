Cinema attendance in Türkiye fell 15% last year compared with the previous year, reaching 27,657,591 viewers, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The institute’s 2025 “Cinema and Performing Arts Statistics” bulletin, based on figures from the General Directorate of Cinema, showed that 771 films were screened in theaters during the year. Of these, 417 were shown for the first time, including 159 domestic productions and 258 foreign films.

Türkiye had 2,161 movie theaters and 253,364 seats last year.

Domestic film attendance drops

Overall cinema attendance dropped to 27.7 million people. Viewership of domestic films fell 18.3% to 15,096,336, while attendance for foreign films declined 10.7% to 12,561,255.

Theater activity expands, especially for children’s productions

In the 2024-2025 season, the number of theater venues increased to 1,101, with a total seating capacity of 494,184.

State theater productions staged 6,667 performances during the season, featuring 237 works in total – 99 original Turkish plays and 138 translated works – according to the State Theaters of Türkiye.

Of those performances, 5,055 were adult-oriented productions, while 1,612 were children’s shows. State theaters drew 1,951,041 spectators during the season.

Nationwide, total theater attendance reached 8,183,257, marking continued growth in production volume. The number of staged works rose 4.8% year-on-year to 10,216.

Audience trends were mixed: attendance for translated plays increased 14% to 2,459,735, while attendance for original works fell 2.9% to 5,723,522.

Children’s performances increased 5.5% to 13,156 shows, while adult performances declined 5.7% to 21,619. Children’s audience numbers rose 5.3%, while adult audience figures were nearly flat, up 0.1%.

Opera, ballet, orchestras mixed

Opera and ballet performances were staged in six provinces under the State Opera and Ballet General Directorate. Attendance rose 16.5% to 511,376, while the number of performances increased 21.8% compared with the previous season.

Meanwhile, six orchestras, 11 choirs, and 11 performing ensembles operated under the Directorate General of Fine Arts. Combined attendance across these groups fell 11% to 436,227.

Orchestra attendance dropped 15.3%, while choir attendance increased 27.6%. Ensemble attendance declined 25.5% to 142,766.