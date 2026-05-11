Türkiye will promote its film industry and production opportunities through its “Türkiye Invites You” reception at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15-17.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s General Directorate of Cinema, leading figures from the global film industry will be invited to the reception to "Come shoot your films in Türkiye."

General Director of Cinema Birol Güven said the main objective of the events is to invite filmmakers from around the world to Türkiye and encourage them to shoot their productions in the country.

Güven said the events will showcase Türkiye's film industry, international co-production potential, technical capabilities and filming locations to the global cinema sector.

During the reception and related events, international producers and directors will be introduced to filming locations ranging from Istanbul to Cappadocia, from the Aegean coast to historic ancient cities.

Actors Caner Cindoruk, Dilan Çiçek Deniz, Engin Akyürek, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Görkem Sevindik, Ozan Akbaba, Özge Gürel and Sinem Ünsal are also expected to meet international guests during the events.

As part of the festival, a Türkiye stand will also be set up at the Cannes Film Market, where industry professionals will be introduced to the production strength of Turkish cinema, its incentive system and co-production opportunities.