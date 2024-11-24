Türkiye’s submission for the 2025 Academy Awards, or Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category, premiered at Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York for an audience of cinema enthusiasts.

The screening of "Life,” directed by Zeki Demirkubuz, was attended Friday by members of the media, industry professionals, Academy members and local and international guests.

Among notable attendees were Demirkubuz, lead actor Cem Davran, several cast members and Idil Bilgen, the winner of the Miss Türkiye 2024 beauty pageant.

Türkiye's Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal expressed gratitude to the producers and cast for their efforts after watching the film.

Demirkubuz and Davran answered questions from journalists and attendees following the screening.

"Life" was previously showcased on Nov. 16 during the Hollywood-Turkish Film and Drama Days event at Sony Studios in Los Angeles through the efforts of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The film stars Miray Daner and Burak Dakak in the lead roles.

In the film, Hicran is forced to get engaged by her father and runs away from home. Although Rıza, who already believes she doesn't want him, initially does not care much about the situation, it starts to bother him more and more, and he decides to confront Hicran. He travels to Istanbul in search of his fiancee, whom he has only seen once, embarking on a long and difficult quest.

The cast includes Cem Davran, Umut Kurt, Melis Birkan, Osman Alkaş, Ozan Dağara, Doğu Demirkol, Kayhan Açıkgöz, Muttalip Müjdeci, Seyit Nizam Yılmaz, Berfun Başel, Hande Özen, Özlem Türkad and Caner Cindoruk.