The highly anticipated 8th edition of the Kısa’dan Hisse Short Film Festival, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and organized by Genç Öncüler Gençlik has officially opened its doors for applications.

Filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit their short films for this prestigious festival, which will be held from Nov. 12 to 19.

During a press conference held at the Atatürk Kültür Merkezi (AKM), detailed information about the 8th edition of the Kısa’dan Hisse Short Film Festival was unveiled under the motto "A Different Kind of Festival." The festival aims to focus on storytelling through short films and has established itself as a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their work.

The application process for the short film competition will continue until Sept. 20. Directors can submit their films through the international festival platform, filmfreeway.com. Besides the short film competition, the festival week will feature various events, discussions, masterclasses, roundtable meetings, workshops, and film screenings.

Special screenings with detailed subtitles and audio descriptions will be provided for individuals with hearing and visual impairments. Furthermore, following last year's tradition, a cinema-themed book will be published and shared with festival attendees.