Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Different types of ice cream around the world

by DAILY SABAH Jun 10, 2021 3:43 pm +03 +03:00

Ice cream is probably the most beloved summer treat across the world, and unsurprisingly, many regions around the globe have their own variations of this frozen delicacy.

Shutterstock Photo

Dondurma

The Turkish ice cream, called "dondurma" in Turkey, is made from goat milk, sugar and powder from the tubers of wild orchids, salep. It's thick and sticky and is believed to have originated from southern Kahramanmaraş province.

Shutterstock Photo

Sorbet

Sorbet is a frozen dessert made from sugar-sweetened water with flavoring, typically fruit juice. This type of ice cream that generally does not contain dairy originated in the Middle East.

Shutterstock Photo

Faloodeh

Faloodeh is a traditional Iranian dessert similar to a sorbet. It consists of thin noodles made from starch in a half-frozen syrup containing sugar and rose water.

Shutterstock Photo

Mochi

This delicacy is made of Japanese pounded sticky rice, known as mochi, and ice cream filling. It was invented in the 1980s by Japanese-American businessperson Frances Hashimoto.

Shutterstock Photo

Gelato

Arguably the most famous ice cream in the world. This Italian treat is made with a base of butterfat whole milk and sugar. Density and richness that comes from more flavoring in the recipe distinguishes gelato from other ice creams.

Shutterstock Photo

Rolled ice cream

Rolled ice cream that originates from Thailand is considered the world's healthiest ice cream. Mixed on an iced surface with added toppings and flavors such as cookie mixes, chocolate sauces and fresh fruits, this ice cream is served in thin rolls filled with flavor.

Shutterstock Photo

Soft serve

Soft serve is a frozen dairy-based ice cream that is distinguished by its softer and less dense texture, which results from air being introduced during freezing.

Shutterstock Photo

Kulfi

This Indian ice cream is made of reduced milk, akin to condensed milk, with a variety of flavors added to it.

Shutterstock Photo

Granita

Granita, which originates from Italy's Sicily, is a semi-frozen dessert made from sugar, water and various flavorings. It is very similar to sorbet.

Shutterstock Photo

Snow cream

This East Asian dessert, which is especially popular in Taiwan, is made by mixing shaved ice with fresh fruit, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate and other toppings.

Shutterstock Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.