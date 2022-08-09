One of the best ways to pass the time while at home is to watch a good movie. Here are unforgettable, legendary, timeless movies that stuck in our minds and stayed in IMDB's top 10 list for years.

Tim Robbins (L) and Morgan Freeman in 1994 American drama film "The Shawshank Redemption." (Sabah Archive Photo)

The Shawshank Redemption

It is a crime and drama American movie starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, directed by and writer Frank Darabont. Even though the movie was shot in 1994, its roaring success makes the movie still top one on IMDb ranking with a score of 9.3. Adapted from Stephen King's novella "Rita Hayworth" and "Shawshank's Redemption," the movie revolves around the life of banker Andy Dufresne, who spent nearly 20 years in Shawshank State Prison for allegedly murdering his wife and her lover despite claiming his innocence.

Even though it had seven Oscar nominations in 1994, the movie failed to win any.

Al Pacino as mafia patriarch's son Michael Corleone in "The Godfather."

The Godfather

Based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo, the legendary movie was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. It's the second on the list with an IMDb score of 9.2. Alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino are James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, and John Cazale in supporting roles.

The movie tells the story of a powerful Italian mafia family living in New York. The movie received a lot of attention from the moment it was released. The movie won three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor - Marlon Brando, Best Adapted Screenplay - Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo.

Heath Ledger as Joker in "Batman: The Dark Knight." (Sabah Archive Photo)

The Dark Knight

The sixth feature film by cinema world's mastermind Christopher Nolan, "The Dark Knight," is one of the most hailed in the Batman franchise. For that reason, the 2008-dated movie remains on IMDB's top 10 list with 9.0 points.

The star-studded movie includes names such as Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Eric Roberts, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Bruce Wayne/Batman (Christian Bale), district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), assistant Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal), and Police Commissioner James Gordon (Gary Oldman), fight against the crimes of Gotham city and the new threat: The Joker ( Heath Ledger).

A few months before his death, Ledger had finished filming his performance as the Joker. Ledger posthumously went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Al Pacino (R) as mafia patriarch's son Michael Corleone in "The Godfather 2." (Sabah Archive Photo)

The Godfather 2

The movie was shot in 1974, two years after the first production as a sequel to the life story of Michael Corleone in the mafia world. Its IMDb rating is 9.0.

"12 Angry Men" is a 1957 American courtroom drama film. (Sabah Archive Photo)

12 Angry Men

It is a 1957 American drama movie directed by Sidney Lumet with 8.9 IMDB points. Based on Reginald Rose's play of the same name, the film is about a juror's efforts to persuade eleven other jurors at a trial, based on reasonable suspicion, that the suspect is innocent.

The story begins after the closing speech where the judge in a murder trial gives instructions to the jury. Under American law, the jury's decision must be unanimous. A decision that is not unanimous means that the jury dissolves itself and that the case is rehearsed. The issue for the jury to decide is whether or not a child suspect, living in a poor area of the city, killed his father.

Liam John Neeson as Oskar Schindler in "Schindler's List." (Sabah Archive Photo)

Schindler's List

It is a 1993-dated American historical drama movie directed and produced by Steven Spielberg with 8.9 IMDB point.

In Nazi Germany during World War II, an enterprising German, Oskar Schindler, establishes a factory that produces metal containers for the military and provided the capital and workforce for this business through Jews. Unable to digest the oppression of the Jews in the future, Schindler makes a long list to save them.

Viggo Mortensen in the "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," the first movie of the trilogy, released in 2001. (Sabah Archive Photo)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Directed by Peter Jackson and adapted from the second and third parts of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings books, the movie released in 2003 is in the genre of action, adventure and drama. It is the third film in the Lord of the Rings franchise. Its IMDb score is 8,9.

In the sequel, Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron's army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.

The actors are well-known names such as Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom.

Uma Thurman in "Pulp Fiction," 1994 cult film directed by Quentin Tarantino. (Sabah Archive Photo)

Pulp Fiction

It is a 1994 cult film directed by Quentin Tarantino and co-written with Roger Avary. The movie, released in 1994, is in the crime and drama genre. Its IMDb score is 8.9.

The interwoven lives of unrelated people involved in various crimes offer a wildly entertaining motion picture adventure that both thrills and amuses.

The movie won both Oscar and Golden Palm at the 1994 Cannes Festival.

Liv Taylor as Arwen "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." (Sabah Archive Photo)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

It is the first movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Peter Jackson and was released in 2001. It is based on the first book of J. R. R. Tolkien's trilogy of fantasy novels of the same name. Its IMDb rating is 8.8.

The plot revolves around the struggle to get rid of the ring that will change the fate of the world. The last of the rings, produced many years ago and bringing nothing but blood to the lands of Middle-Earth, appears hundreds of years after its creation.

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" is a 1966 Italian epic spaghetti Western film directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood as "the Good", Lee Van Cleef as "the Bad", and Eli Wallach as "the Ugly." (Sabah Archive Photo)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

This 1966-made Western movie starring American actor Clint Eastwood is one of the classics that will never be erased from the minds. Italian director Sergio Leone's famous spaghetti western continues to influence even today's movies and thought in cinema schools.

The film is about the story of three vagrants with different identities who abandoned the notion of morality on American soil during the Civil War period. These three musketeers, called Blondie, Tuco, and Angel Eyes, are in pursuit of a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.