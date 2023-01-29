Famous American actor Adrian Grenier, known for his role in the hit series "Entourage," is set to host a documentary about the effects of climate change on the world. The documentary, directed by award-winning Susan Gray, will follow the work of experts in the field and showcase problems and solutions from various locations around the world, including Türkiye, Egypt and the U.S.

The feature-length production will delve into disruptions caused by climate change in different regions and solutions developed to overcome them. It will also highlight the best practices for tackling climate problems, with a focus on pressing environmental issues such as heat, water scarcity, food safety and waste management.

Broadcasting simultaneously to 193 countries, Türkiye's first international English-language news channel, TRT World, to present documentary on climate change hosted by Hollywood's famous actor Adrian Grenier. (AA Photo)

The documentary will feature interviews with individuals from various fields, including farmers, artists, athletes and environmental activists. Additionally, it will give extensive coverage to the innovative, practical solutions being implemented in Türkiye, particularly the Zero Waste Project led by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The documentary, produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) World, will also cover agricultural innovations such as vertical farming and resource management. The title and release date of the film, which is currently in production, are expected to be announced soon.

Hollywood's famous actor Adrian Grenier and director Susan Gray in the documentary to be broadcasted by TRT. (AA Photo)

American actor and musician Adrian Grenier, who came to Türkiye for the shooting of the documentary, is known for his role as "Vincent Chase" in the Emmy-winning TV series "Entourage," which was watched with interest all over the world. Grenier is also known as a sustainable living advocate.