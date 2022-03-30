A take at contemporary art – Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as it's kept

A person looks at artwork during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022. The show, which began as an annual at the museum in 1932 and became a biennial in 1973, is a curated look at contemporary art, often by younger and lesser-known artists.

(EPA Photo)