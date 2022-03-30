Daily Sabah logo

A take at contemporary art – Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as it's kept

by European Pressphoto Agency - EPA Mar 30, 2022 1:57 pm +03 +03:00

A person looks at artwork during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022. The show, which began as an annual at the museum in 1932 and became a biennial in 1973, is a curated look at contemporary art, often by younger and lesser-known artists.

(EPA Photo)

People look at artwork during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at the CGI video installation "Descent into Hell" by artist Jacky Connolly, which was made from edited in game footage from the video game "Grand Theft Auto", during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at photographs by Monica Arreola from the series "Valle San Pedro" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A man looks at artwork during a press preview of the"Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at photographs by artist Daniel Joseph Martinez entitled "Three Critiques" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at work, including a sculpture (C) called "CARGO: A certain doom" and a video installation (R) called "La horda (The horde)", both by artist Andrew Roberts, during a press preview of the"Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at artwork during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at work during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at work, including a video installation (R) by artist Andrew Roberts called "La horda (The horde)" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at work, including the sculpture "North American Buff Tit" (C) by artist Eric Wesley, during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People watch a video by artist Alex Da Corte called "ROY G BIV" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at an installation by artist Jonathan Berger called "An Introduction to Nameless Love" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People look at an installation by artist Jonathan Berger called "An Introduction to Nameless Love" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A person looks at photographs by artist Daniel Joseph Martinez entitled "Three Critiques" during a press preview of the "Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept" exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

