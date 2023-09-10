"Poor Things," a rib-tickling and remarkably explicit reinterpretation of Frankenstein, received the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival. Emma Stone, who portrayed a passionate reanimated corpse, left festival attendees in fits of laughter with her performance.

An ongoing Hollywood strike may have robbed Venice of its usual bevy of stars, but its strong selection showed the world's oldest film festival could still boast of its status as a launchpad for Oscar contenders.

"Poor Things" by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos was labeled an "instant classic" by critics. It looks set to repeat the success he had with his 2018 film, "The Favourite," which, after two awards at Venice, won a string of international prizes.

Stone plays Bella, a woman brought back to life with an infant's brain by a mad scientist (Willem Dafoe).

Accepting the award, Lanthimos said the film "couldn't exist without another incredible creature, Emma Stone," who could not appear due to the strike.

The film brilliantly skewers the way men try and fail to control the innocent Bella – particularly a rogueish Mark Ruffalo – triggering bursts of spontaneous applause and riotous laughter from audiences in Venice.

U.S. actress Cailee Spaeny poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress she received for her part in "Priscilla" during a photocall at the 80th Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Sept. 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

'Terrifying' AI threat

The Volpi Cup for best actress went to 25-year-old Cailee Spaeny for her portrayal of Elvis Presley's wife in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla."

The best actor went to Peter Sarsgaard for his performance as a man suffering from dementia in the drama, "Memory," where he played alongside Jessica Chastain.

He used his speech to back the Hollywood strike and warn of the "terrifying" threat from artificial intelligence, one of the key issues in the dispute.

"If we lose that battle in the strike, our industry will be the first of many to fall," Sarsgaard said.

The runner-up Silver Lion went to Japan's Ryusuke Hamaguchi for "Evil Does Not Exist," a quiet and eerie eco-fable that follows his Oscar-winning "Drive My Car."

Venice audiences were floored by two brutal migrant dramas, and both went home with awards.

"Io Capitano," the epic story of Senegalese teenagers crossing Africa to reach Europe, won best director for Italy's Matteo Garrone ("Gomorrah") and a best newcomer prize for its star, Seydou Sarr, in his first-ever film.

"Green Border," a harrowing account of refugees trapped between Belarus and Poland, took the third-place Special Jury Prize.

One of the stranger entries in the competition, "El Conde," which reimagined Chile's former dictator Augusto Pinochet as a blood-sucking vampire, won best screenplay for writer-director Pablo Larrain.

The winners were chosen by a jury led by director Damien Chazelle ("La La Land") and including Jane Campion and Laura Poitras, who won last year with the Big Pharma documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed."

Strike impact

Hollywood stars with independent films were allowed to attend Venice by striking unions, including Chastain and Adam Driver, who starred in Michael Mann's racing biopic "Ferrari."

Both backed the strikes, with Chastain saying actors had been silenced for too long about "workplace abuse" and "unfair contracts."

But director David Fincher, who premiered his assassin movie "The Killer" starring Michael Fassbender and has been closely associated with Netflix, triggered controversy by saying he understood "both sides."

The strong line-up helped distract from the controversy around including Roman Polanski in the out-of-competition section.

As a convicted sex offender, the 90-year-old director struggled to find distribution in the United States and other countries for his slapstick comedy "The Palace."

Another director effectively blacklisted in the U.S., Woody Allen, had a better time with his 50th film (and first in French), "Coup de Chance." Some critics considered it his best in years.