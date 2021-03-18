Daily Sabah logo

15 of the world’s most beautiful train stations

by daily sabah Mar 18, 2021 1:05 pm +03 +03:00

Interior of Haydarpaşa Station

Located in Istanbul, Turkey the Haydarpaşa train station is located just off the shore in the Kadıköy district.

Haydarpaşa Station

After a fire in 2010, the train station was restored to its former glory.

Helsinki Central Station

Located in the capital of Finland, the construction of this train station began in 1907 and boasts clear influences of the Art Nouveau movement.

Hua Hin Station

Located in the seaside resort town of Hua Hin on the Gulf of Thailand, the Hua Hin Station started operations in 1911.

Komsomolskaya Station

This station is one of the many beautiful metro stations of Moscow, Russia. The station came into operation in 1952.

Kuala Lumpur Station

Located in the Malaysian capital this train station opened in 1886 and was rebuilt in 1910.

Liege-Guillemins Station

Located in Belgium's third-largest city, Liege, the station came into operation in 1842 and was renovated in 2009 with this new modern look.

Sao Bento railway station

Located in Porto, Portugal this station is known for its intricate tile designs in the interior of the building. Construction started in 1904 and the station opened for business in 1916.

Kanazawa station

Located in the Japanese city of Kanazawa, this station started operations in 1898.

St. Pancras railway station

Located in London, construction on the station started in 1868 and it was built in the Gothic Revival architectural style.

Sirkeci Train station

Located in Istanbul on the historic Eminönü peninsula, the train station has been operating since 1872. It frequently hosts events such as exhibitions or festivals on its grounds.

Antwerpen-Centraal Station

Located in the Belgian city of Antwerpen, the station is a great example of the Art Nouveau style. The station started operations in 1905.

Amsterdam Centraal Station

Located in the capital of the Netherlands, the station opened in 1889.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Also known as Victoria Terminus, this station is located in Maharashtra, India. It is also considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Madrid Atocha Station

Boasting a tropical garden, this train station in Spain's capital started operations in 1851.

Grand Central Terminal

Located in Manhattan, New York the construction of this station was completed in 1913.

