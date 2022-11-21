Disney and Marvel's highly anticipated sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations' report on Sunday.

That takes for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" – with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival – was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.

But it was still more than seven times its closest competitor in North American theaters, Searchlight's new horror-comedy film "The Menu," which took in $9 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Winston Duke in a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (AP Photo)

"The Menu" stars Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef who prepares an elaborate – and increasingly creepy – meal for a group of wealthy, entitled people (including Anya Taylor-Joy of "The Queen's Gambit") who have no idea what, or who is about to be served.

In third place was a surprise success, "The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2," a crowd-funded Christian movie that pulled in $8.2 million. "By Christian drama film standards, it's a very good opening," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

In its fifth week out, Warner Bros.' superhero film "Black Adam" placed fourth, at $4.5 million. Dwayne Johnson stars in the "Shazam!" spinoff.

In fifth place was the Universal rom-com "Ticket to Paradise," at $3.2 million. Julia Roberts and George Clooney star.