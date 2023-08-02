In a recent turn of events, Warner Bros. Film Group in the U.S. has publicly expressed regret and issued a formal apology following an insensitive social media incident involving the "Barbenheimer" meme. The incident caused widespread offense among the Japanese public, prompting an outcry and an online petition against the studio.

The controversy revolves around the "Barbenheimer" meme, which gained traction on social media platforms. The meme references the dual summer releases of two major films, Universal's "Oppenheimer" and Warner Bros.' "Barbie," both of which premiered on July 21 in North America and various international territories. The debut of these two blockbuster films resulted in a record-breaking weekend at the box office.

Warner Bros. Japan, the Japanese distribution arm of the entertainment giant, took an unusual step by posting a statement on their official Japanese-language "Barbie" Twitter account, criticizing the U.S. branch for engaging with the controversial "Barbenheimer" craze. The studio's actions were perceived as insensitive and disrespectful by the Japanese audience, leading to a sharp backlash against the American company.