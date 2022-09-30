Cats, Nomad Games, hurricanes: Top shots of the week

In this week's best photos, Russia got bigger, 4th World Nomad Games began in Türkiye, robot jockeys rode camels, 10 Downing Street's Chief Mouser, Larry the Cat monitored his new tenant Prime Minister Liz Truss, hurricanes in North America, a cat expo in Malaysia, Eva Longoria makes a bit of a comeback and more.
The hand of an Orthodox Jewish person from Israel, arrested after an operation by agents of Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM), where members of her community who entered the country in the last few weeks were detained, is pictured from outside the INM in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sept. 25, 2022.
Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader in Ukraine's Donetsk region, is seen on screens during a concert marking the declared annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding, what Russian authorities called, referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, near the Kremlin and Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, Sept. 30, 2022.
Dutch artist Theo Jansen stands on the banks of the Garonne river with one of his creations during a preview event on the eve of the opening of his new exhibition titled "Strandbeest, The New Generation."
The skeletons made from yellow plastic tubes (Dutch electricity pipes) are able to walk and get their energy from the wind, Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP)
People attend a concert marking the annexation declaration of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions – after holding referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by governments worldwide, on an embankment near the Kremlin in central Moscow, Russia, Sept. 30, 2022.
The Moscow-appointed heads (L-R) of Kherson region Vladimir Saldo and Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin and Lugansk separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik join hands after signing treaties formally annexing four regions of Ukraine that Russian troops and separatists are occupying, the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, Sept. 30, 2022.
Unimpressed: British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks past Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, facing away from her as she leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Parliament in London.
The British government’s economic stimulus plan is designed to help people and businesses by cutting taxes and growing the economy. But it's had the opposite effect as the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week, U.K., Sept. 23, 2022.
A woman poses for a souvenir photo taken of her with a cat mascot during the Cat Expo 2022 in Kuala Lumpur. The "Ekspo Kucing," described as Malaysia's Largest Cat Expo, runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2022, at the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre (MECC) in Kuala Lumpur.
The exhibition "will also feature other variety of pets such as rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, reptiles and exotic animals," the MECC said on its website, along with other highlight events such as a Federation Internationale Feline (FIFe) Cat Competition, Cat Adoptions and a "Sugar Glinder Contest," Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2022.
