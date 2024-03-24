After a 36-year wait, fans of the cult comedy horror "Beetlejuice" finally have something to rejoice about as Warner Bros drops the first trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

In the one-minute teaser, the titular poltergeist, played by Michael Keaton, appears briefly with tangled green hair, to the horror of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). "The juice is loose," he taunts, echoing a line associated with notorious U.S. sports celebrity OJ "The Juice" Simpson.

In the original 1988 hit, Ryder, now 52 and more famous to younger viewers for her role in Netflix's "Stranger Things" sci-fi series, played the young Lydia, who moves with her parents into a house whose occupants have been killed in a car accident.

A deceased couple, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, want to stay in their mansion and hire the crazed poltergeist Beetlejuice to scare off the new residents.

Whenever his name was pronounced three times in a row, this unsavory spirit would appear. In the sequel, Lydia's teenage daughter Astrid, played by "Wednesday" star Jenny Ortega, inadvertently brings the ghost back to the sleepy village of Winter River.

Tim Burton returns as director, and Catherine O'Hara is also back as Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz. New cast members include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux. Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his production company are involved as executive producers.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Burton said about the movie: "That’s all I will say. There’s something that happens that sets things in motion.”

Burton, about Keaton's return with the iconic costume and makeup, said: "He just got back into it. It was kind of scary for somebody who might not be overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it,” he said.

Tim Burton, who expressed that they had been discussing a sequel for many years but had waited for it to have an emotional aspect, revealed that they found it with the character Astrid, portrayed by Jenna Ortega.