Hidden gems waiting to be discovered in Turkey

Palamutbükü

Located on the Datça Peninsula, the Palamutbükü area is known for its very clean water. This Aegean bay has a long and stony beach as well as a private harbor for yachts and boats. There are two villages in Palamutbükü, where locals grow olives and almonds. There is also the opportunity to taste a wide variety of local foods at the restaurants along the beach.

Shutterstock Photo