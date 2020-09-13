Yapı Kredi bomontiada will screen the hit musical “La La Land" on Sept. 17 for free of charge. The open-air screening of Damien Chazelle’s film will be at Yapı Kredi bomontiada Avlu in the Şişli district at 9 p.m.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, “La La Land” tells the story of a pianist and an actress with hopes for fame. Sebastian and Mia, two passionate talents trying to find direction in their lives, cross paths amid the traffic of Los Angeles. When their hearts begin to beat for each other, however, their hopes for Hollywood success take a back seat.

The film screening, which is organized in accordance with social distancing rules, allows for a total of 70 spectators to be hosted in the courtyard. Theater-goers will be able to register themselves and one guest at the entrance of the venue beginning at 7:30 p.m. When capacity is filled, however, no more will be allowed in the area.