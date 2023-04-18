A vintage blue motorcycle that served as a prop in numerous Yeşilçam movies is being sold to support earthquake victims.

The motorcycle appeared in prominent classic Turkish films such as "Vahşi Kan" starring Cüneyt Arkın and "Doktor Civanım" featuring Kemal Sunal.

The owner of the motorcycle, Ali Dingil, has decided to auction it off and donate the proceeds to help those in need.

Dingil expressed the importance of selling the valuable piece on a day dedicated to humanitarian aid and solidarity.

He has held onto the motorcycle for four to five years, recognizing its significance to both Türkiye and Yeşilçam cinema.

Ergun Sözen, known for his role as "Boncuk" in "Hababam Sınıfı," reminisced about his experiences with the motorcycle, saying it brought him back to the days he shared with Kemal Sunal.

Meanwhile, Yeşilçam actor Erol Taşçı shared his support for Dingil's initiative and hoped that it would make a difference.