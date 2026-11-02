"You Can See Everything," the documentary about jailed biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes that is generating a major Oscars buzz, prevailed in a slow weekend at the Halloween box office in North America, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The three-hour A24 documentary, co-directed by comedian Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, earned $10.6 million in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations said.

The film follows the Theranos founder and her family for a month before she began an 11-year prison sentence in 2023 for fraud and conspiracy, after making lofty promises about innovations in medical testing, on which she failed to deliver.

The scandal fueled a media circus and was chronicled in a book, multiple podcasts, and the biographical miniseries "The Dropout," starring Amanda Seyfried – who has sparked some awards chatter with her surprise cameo in "You Can See Everything."

The film has even entered the best picture Oscar conversation.

"Clayface," a gory Batman villain origin story from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, finished a close second with $10.4 million.

"Wildwood," a stop-motion animation tale from Laika Studios about a young girl who ventures into an enchanted forest to rescue her kidnapped brother, held in third place with $7.5 million.

"This weekend's numbers are weak. Last Halloween had the same trouble, and this one looks like it's coming in below that," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"'Clayface' and 'Wildwood' would be doing significantly better if kids, teens and young adults weren't focused on costumes, candy and trick-or-treating – 'Wildwood' especially."

Fourth place went to Black Bear's "Wicker" at $4.1 million.

The film stars Olivia Colman as a lonely fisherwoman and Alexander Skarsgard as her fantastical husband made out of wicker, who quickly become the talk of the town.

In fifth place, dropping a spot from last week, was Paramount's video game adaptation "Street Fighter" at $3.2 million.