Esteemed directors, critics and producers within the film industry convened in Türkiye's Balıkesir to deliberate on the efforts in addressing cinema's identity crisis and the quest for national cinema.

The "Cinema in Türkiye: From the Screen to Digital Platforms" panel and open forums were organized by the Cihannüma Solidarity and Cooperation Association.

Held through collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Balıkesir Governorship, Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality and Balıkesir University, the event delved into contemporary developments in Turkish cinema and its intellectual dimensions.

Enes Güneyli, the Chair of the Culture and Arts Committee at Cihannüma Association, highlighted in his speech during the program the significance of art as a pivotal tool in uniting societies and enriching culture.

Emphasizing their responsibility to preserve and enhance Türkiye's cultural heritage through various artistic projects, Güneyli underscored cinema as a potent tool.

"The panels and open forums bring experienced professionals in the industry together, providing an opportunity to discuss and share the latest developments in the field of cinema," he said.

Film critic Ihsan Kabil shared thoughts on local cinema, saying: "When we mention the local cinema, we can trace the initial theoretical and framework studies in an article titled 'Quest for National Cinema,' written by the late Yücel Çakmaklı for the Tohum magazine in the 1960s. Discussing Turkish cinema while touching upon world cinema, this was a conceptual study on cosmopolitan cinema and the potential and possibilities of local cinema. We recognize our mainstream cinema as Yeşilçam. It is a cinema based particularly on American, Indian and Egyptian cinema. Therefore, when it comes to our cinema, we can speak of an identity crisis."

"Expressing our over 1400-year-old civilization focused on the truth of humanity and the universe is not confined by geographical boundaries. We need to find a new universal concept. This task should be undertaken by the new generation," Director Mesut Uçakan said.

Director and producer Nazif Tunç pointed out the journey of local and national cinema, said: "Cinema, which began with the spirit of struggle by a few people in the 1970s, standing shoulder to shoulder in a valley, fortunately now seems to be heading toward a more local and national path. Looking at where our cinema stood over the past 50 years, from my perspective, I am content. We have left behind many accomplished films, like milestones and monuments. I believe we are on the verge of completing our maturation and developmental processes, reaching the courage to stand tall."

Author Israfil Kuralay stressed the interconnectedness of cinema today with films showcased on digital platforms and television.

"We need to broaden the concept. Everything visually based on the camera... Even the camera is becoming obsolete. We are entering an era where non-existent images can be presented as real through the production of visuals using artificial intelligence," he highlighted.

Writer Yusuf Kaplan expressed that existence in cinema is fundamental for existence in this world. "Without making a mark in cinema, it is impossible to exist in this age," he said.