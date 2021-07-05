In photos: US celebrates 4th of July

Spectators watch the 45th annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display overlooking the Manhattan skyline at Gantry State Plaza in Long Island City on July 4, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York City. This year’s celebration was slated to be larger and longer, running at 25 minutes, than previous years. Last year’s fireworks display was spread over four nights and multiple boroughs in an effort to limit gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Spectators watch fireworks from the Belle of Louisville, a historic steamboat, during the Fourth of July fireworks cruise on July 4, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. The Belle of Louisville is a U.S. National Historic Landmark and the oldest steamboat in operation. The vessel operates with the guidance of U.S. Coast Guard COVID-19 mandates, requiring passengers to wear face coverings on the interior of the ship.
Fireworks by Grucci light up the sky at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in a Fourth of July celebration, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 4, 2021. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority presented a themed, coordinated fireworks show from eight hotel-casinos on Independence Day for the first time to show that the "Entertainment Capital of the World" is fully reopened. Last month, Clark County dropped all COVID-19 pandemic mandates, which removed all capacity and social distancing restrictions.
Spectators wearing hot dog costumes walk on the boardwalk prior to the 2021 Nathan's Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, New York City, U.S., July 4, 2021. The first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest dates back to 1916, the year Nathan's Famous opened on Surf Avenue on Coney Island.
