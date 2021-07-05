Daily Sabah logo

In photos: US celebrates 4th of July

by Agencies Jul 05, 2021 1:28 pm +03 +03:00

Spectators watch the 45th annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display overlooking the Manhattan skyline at Gantry State Plaza in Long Island City on July 4, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York City. This year’s celebration was slated to be larger and longer, running at 25 minutes, than previous years. Last year’s fireworks display was spread over four nights and multiple boroughs in an effort to limit gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19.

People gather below a Civil War statue while watching a Fourth of July parade, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Spectators watch fireworks from the Belle of Louisville, a historic steamboat, during the Fourth of July fireworks cruise on July 4, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. The Belle of Louisville is a U.S. National Historic Landmark and the oldest steamboat in operation. The vessel operates with the guidance of U.S. Coast Guard COVID-19 mandates, requiring passengers to wear face coverings on the interior of the ship.

People look out from the deck of the Belle of Louisville, a historic steamboat, during the Fourth of July fireworks cruise, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Spectators watch the 45th annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display overlooking the Manhattan skyline at Gantry State Plaza in Long Island City, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Fireworks by Grucci light up the sky at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in a Fourth of July celebration, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 4, 2021. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority presented a themed, coordinated fireworks show from eight hotel-casinos on Independence Day for the first time to show that the "Entertainment Capital of the World" is fully reopened. Last month, Clark County dropped all COVID-19 pandemic mandates, which removed all capacity and social distancing restrictions.

Carlee Leblac, who is Erath's Miss Teen 4th of July 2021, and Haylie Rudisill, 17, who is Erath's Miss 4th of July 2021, joke around as 4th of July weekend celebrations take place in Erath, Louisiana, U.S., July 3, 2021.

Fireworks explode during Macy's 45th annual July 4 fireworks show overlooking the Manhattan skyline in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Spectators wearing hot dog costumes walk on the boardwalk prior to the 2021 Nathan's Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, New York City, U.S., July 4, 2021. The first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest dates back to 1916, the year Nathan's Famous opened on Surf Avenue on Coney Island.

Pre-game activities commence for the Fourth of July on the field prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Cumberland, Georgia, U.S., July 4, 2021.

People gather on Coney Island beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, U.S., July 4, 2021.

People gather for the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline during Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display, U.S., July 4, 2021.

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a Fourth of July fireworks show, Nevada, U.S., July 4, 2021.

People watch as fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a Fourth of July fireworks show, Nevada, U.S., July 4, 2021.

