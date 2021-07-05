In photos: US celebrates 4th of July

Fireworks by Grucci light up the sky at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in a Fourth of July celebration, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 4, 2021. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority presented a themed, coordinated fireworks show from eight hotel-casinos on Independence Day for the first time to show that the "Entertainment Capital of the World" is fully reopened. Last month, Clark County dropped all COVID-19 pandemic mandates, which removed all capacity and social distancing restrictions.

(Getty Images)