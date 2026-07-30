Hollywood actor George Clooney and his British wife Amal, ​an international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxury home ⁠in Brignoles as ⁠a result of the wildfires blazing in the southern French region, ​Clooney's publicist said on ​Thursday.

The publicist ⁠shared with Reuters a letter that the actor sent to Didier Bremond, Mayor of Brignoles, expressing his concerns as many regions of France battle wildfires.

"Dear Didier. At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible ⁠moment ⁠and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things," Clooney wrote.

"First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever ⁠happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part ​of making it whole. We love Brignoles ​and our friends who live there," he added.

The couple and ⁠their ‌9-year-old twins, ‌Alexander and Ella, obtained French ⁠citizenship in 2025.

The ‌Clooneys bought their Brignoles home on a ​vineyard in the Provence-Alpes-Cote ⁠d'Azur region in 2021 ⁠when it had an estimated value of ⁠around 9 million euros ($10.3 ​million).