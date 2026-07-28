Firefighters battled major wildfires Tuesday that forced tens of thousands to evacuate in France and Spain, as Western Europe faced another looming heat wave.

The fires have torn ⁠through a region already battered by a blisteringly hot and ⁠dry summer. Crews were seeking to capitalize on more favorable weather before a new wave of higher temperatures settled in from Wednesday.

In the Bordeaux region of France, firefighters contained the forest blaze overnight, while in Spain, authorities allowed people from nine ​out of 11 towns in the central Toledo province to return to their homes.

However, fires ​still ⁠raged out of control in Madrid and nearby provinces, prompting heightened vigilance.

One Spanish evacuee described a "red hell" of fire, portraying intense scenes as residents fled with little more than clothes on their backs.

Europe, the world's fastest warming continent, has endured record-breaking heat waves this year. Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the heat and drought that allow wildfires to spread faster, burn longer and become more destructive.

"The situation we are dealing with today is the most severe we have ever recorded, the toughest since the Second World War," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We are facing a completely unprecedented wildfire," he told emergency workers in Bordeaux late Monday.

Wildfires in France have now burned more area than at the same time in any year since 2006.

Bracing for new heat wave

Despite progress in the firefighting effort, the situation remained difficult, said Nathalie Delattre, senator for Gironde, which covers the city of Bordeaux.

"Everything will depend on how the firefighters on the ground get on," ⁠she ⁠told BFM TV Tuesday.

Campsites and tourist residences at Lacanau, by the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux, were being evacuated Tuesday, the Lacanau local administration said on its Facebook page.

Spain is bracing for its fourth heat wave of the summer from Wednesday, with the risk of fire expected to reach extreme levels due to high temperatures, southerly winds and low humidity.

Firefighters are still battling fires in the region of Madrid and neighbouring provinces of Avila and Toledo.

Conditions during the night in Madrid enabled active fire fronts to be tackled effectively, helping to reduce the threat, though the fires are not yet under control, the Spanish government said.

As of Tuesday, Spain had more than 73,000 evacuees and roughly 66,000 people under confinement. According to the Reuters Climate Monitor, temperatures in Bordeaux were forecast to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, 7.1 C above the 1961 to 1990 average, while the Madrid region's 37 C would be 5.5 C above average.

This week's heat wave is expected to build quickly and peak Wednesday.

Meteo France also expected the heat to peak on Wednesday, when ​temperatures in Paris could hit 38 C, but added that the duration of the heat wave "will be determined in the coming days."

The U.K. Met ​Office said it was forecasting "an increasingly warm, but relatively short-lived, spell of hot weather."

More frequent and intense heat waves are causing thousands of excess deaths and increasingly disrupting everyday life from snarling road and rail travel to hindering cargo shipping because of low ⁠river levels on ‌Europe's waterways. It ‌is also having an impact on crop yields; monitoring service MARS on Monday cut all of ⁠its 2026 harvest forecasts.

Spain's military emergency personnel fight a wildfire near Navas del Rey, southwest of Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

'Red Hell'

For those caught in the fire's path, ‌escape often came down to grabbing relatives and pets and leaving everything else behind.

Sitting on a camp bed at a French evacuation centre and stroking her cat, consultant Sylvie ​Michel, 63, praised authorities for providing her and her ⁠pets with everything they need.

"In France we tend to be very critically-minded, to put it mildly. And ⁠honestly, hats off to everyone involved," she said.

Spanish evacuee Jose Miguel Encinas, 53, in La Vall d'Uixo in eastern Spain recalled scenes ⁠of "total chaos."

"It was like in ​the movies where hell cracked the ground open, and you see the red hell."