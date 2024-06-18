Coldplay announced on social media that they will release a new album on Oct. 4, branding it as the world's first "ecorecord."

"Moon Music" is set to be released as a record made from recycled plastic bottles, the band said, with lead singer Chris Martin showing off a translucent disc on Instagram. Recycled materials are also being used for the CD, according to the band's pre-order page.

The band has already campaigned for environmental and climate protection on several occasions. In 2015, the musicians joined other artists in calling for an ambitious climate protection agreement ahead of the climate summit in Paris.

The band is also trying to reduce climate-damaging emissions on their current tour, and say they have managed to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and equivalents by 59%.

Coldplay is currently touring Europe and is due to perform in Australia and New Zealand later in the year. The album is available to pre-order, with limited signed editions selling in the UK for 85 pounds ($108).