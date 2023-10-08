A new exhibition titled "Colorful Anatolia," featuring vibrant photographs from veteran photographer Ara Güler's extensive travels across Anatolia has opened its doors to art enthusiasts at the Ara Güler Museum.

The exhibition showcases a collection of colorful photographs capturing the streets, buildings and people of Anatolia, as seen through Ara Güler's lens between 1957 and 2003. This visual journey reflects the abundance and richness of the region's cultures and provides numerous clues about Ara Güler's deep connection to the land and its people.

Established as a result of the collaboration between the renowned Turkish conglomerate, Doğuş Group and Ara Güler in 2016, the Ara Güler Museum has been a staunch supporter of various long-term social responsibility initiatives and art projects in Türkiye.

The museum's latest exhibition, "Colorful Anatolia," showcases 89 photographs, some of which are being displayed for the first time, spanning from 1957 to 2003, unveiling Ara Güler's timeless artistry.

The exhibition prominently features color, serving as a unifying element across Anatolia's diverse landscapes.

"Doğu Beyazıt" by Ara Güler. (Photo courtesy of Ara Güler Museum)

In conjunction with the exhibition, Ara Güler Museum Publications has released a book titled "Colorful Anatolia," which is available for purchase at the Ara Güler Museum stores in Bomontiada and Galataport Istanbul.

Additionally, Radyo Voyage has curated a special music selection to harmonize with the "Colorful Anatolia" photographs, offering visitors a multisensory experience.

The exhibition can be visited until April 7.