3,000-year-old lost golden city unearthed in Egypt

by Getty Images Apr 12, 2021 11:08 am +03 +03:00

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered Aten or "the lost golden city" which is believed to be the largest ancient city ever discovered in Egypt and one of the most important finds since the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb.

A worker covers skeletal remains found at the site of a 3000-year-old lost city on April 10, 2021 in Luxor, Egypt.

(Getty Images)

The 3000-year-old city, which dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, was discovered near Luxor.

(Getty Images)

After seven months of excavations, the team unearthed several neighborhoods, including a bakery and administrative and residential districts.

Egyptian excavation workers cover a skeleton found at the newly discovered site, Luxor, Eypt, April 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Jewelry, pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and rooms filled with tools were also found giving archaeologists a rare glimpse into ancient Egyptian life.

(Getty Images)

The ancient city dates back to the era of Ancient Egyptian King Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt from 1391 B.C. to 1353 B.C., according to prominent Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who led the expedition.

(Getty Images)

A general view of the ruins, Luxor, Egypt, April 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An artifact unearthed by archaeologists in Luxor, Egypt, April 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and prominent archaeologist Zahi Hawass walks past the newly discovered site, Luxor, Egypt, April 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Egyptian excavation workers carry ancient artifacts to be stored following the announcement of the newly discovered city.

(Getty Images)

A general view of the ruins of a 3000-year-old lost city in Luxor, Egypt, April 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Items from the archaeological find after the discovery of the 3000-year-old lost city.

(Getty Images)

The wavy walls of the ancient city were unearthed by archaeologists.

(Getty Images)

Ancient Egyptian rings and other artifacts on display after the announcement of the find in Luxor, Egypt.

(Getty Images)

