3,000-year-old lost golden city unearthed in Egypt

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered Aten or "the lost golden city" which is believed to be the largest ancient city ever discovered in Egypt and one of the most important finds since the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb.
A worker covers skeletal remains found at the site of a 3000-year-old lost city on April 10, 2021 in Luxor, Egypt.
The 3000-year-old city, which dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, was discovered near Luxor.
