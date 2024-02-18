Istanbul transcends being just a city; it's a universe unto itself, brimming with a myriad of details. Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı's exhibition, "Colorful and Colorless," will open the doors to this universe at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Feb. 21.

The exhibition embarks on a journey to explore Istanbul's dynamic structure, its hidden corners, and human narratives, weaving through contrasts. Drawing inspiration from the lives of people living in the less visible corners of Istanbul, the exhibition offers a unique adventure where colorful and colorless worlds intertwine. It aims to portray Istanbul's cosmopolitan texture and human scenes with a serene yet impactful voice.

This exhibition showcases various facets of the city, from the innocence of children playing in its quiet streets to the craftsmanship in its workshops, from the grandeur of historical sites to the chaos of daily life. Each photograph and artwork invites viewers to discover the soul of Istanbul, its stories, and our profound connection to the city.

A photograph from "Colorful and Colorless" by Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of AKM)

It lays bare the dialogue between Istanbul's dynamic structure, shaped by centuries of history, and the fast-paced rhythm of modern life. Through Odabaşı's lens, Istanbul reflected in each photograph tells a different story, evokes different emotions and offers a different perspective. In "Colorful and Colorless," each piece becomes a symbol of the city's contrasts, diversity and unity.

Herakleitos, one of the ancient thinkers who emphasized the unity of opposites, stated that change is the fundamental law of the universe, and the unity of opposites is the process that facilitates this change. In Chinese philosophy, Yin and Yang represent the most well-known concept based on the unity of opposites. Yin and Yang are considered two opposing forces in the constant cycle of the universe and life. These two forces, in constant balance and harmony, complement each other to ensure the continuity of life.

The "Colorful and Colorless" exhibition acknowledges the unity of opposites and contrasting emotions, seeking to maintain balance and trace the footsteps of a more meaningful existence.