Comic book fans will return to San Diego, California on Thursday for the latest Comic-Con, with many convention-goers buzzing about this year's return of Marvel.

The studio skipped last year's event, but will be back at the coveted Hall H on Saturday to promote "Avengers: Doomsday," which is slated to premiere in December.

Under the Russo brothers' direction, the latest superhero flick will pick up where 2019's "Endgame" left off, bringing together heroes and villains from X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther and the Fantastic Four to duke it out once more.

The last time Marvel was in Hall H, they stunned more than 6,000 attendees by announcing Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU as fans call it – not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Doctor Doom.

DC Studios will also grace Hall H to preview its HBO series "Lanterns," starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as small-town Nebraska detectives, which debuts Aug. 16.

The flesh-and-blood narrative offers a new take on 2011's "Green Lantern," a Ryan Reynolds-led space adventure movie.

Cosplayers dressed as Marvel characters pose outside the Convention Center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S., July 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Sneak peeks

Since the pop culture festival began in 1970, it has grown into a major event, with thousands of sometimes-costumed fans gathering in San Diego to buy memorabilia, see their idols and celebrate beloved stories.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro will mark the 20th anniversary of Oscar-winning "Pan's Labyrinth" on Friday.

Crew members from "Star Trek" will also land in San Diego on Saturday to commemorate six decades of exploring the far reaches of the universe.

"That's what I'm most excited about," local fan Reyna Villalobos told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"They told me there will be actors from across the franchise and I think that's incredible."

Studios line up to showcase their best and newest offerings at Comic-Con, with dozens of panels to entertain fans.

In addition to promo for Emmy-nominated horror comedy "Widow's Bay," Apple TV is expected to offer a glimpse of upcoming films "Mayday," starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, and "Matchbox: The Movie," with John Cena and Jessica Biel.

On Friday, fans will see the hotly anticipated preview for "Spaceballs: The New One," a long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks's legendary space comedy.

Weeks before its opening in Los Angeles, the Lucas Museum will be on hand to share new details about its exhibits.

Comic-Con runs through Sunday, July 26.