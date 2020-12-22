The most dangerous animals in the world

While there are many dangerous snakes out there, the black mamba is especially fearsome due to its speed. They do not attack unprovoked but once they do attack, they’ll bite repeatedly. The venom delivered can kill up to 10 people and is deadly if an antidote is not administered within 20 minutes. These snakes can be found in southern and eastern Africa.
Despite its pretty shell, this snail is a force to be reckoned with. Found in tropical waters and usually in shallow places, the snail will jab you with a venom known as conotoxin, making it the most poisonous species of snails in the world. Rushing to the hospital is essential since there is no antivenom.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.