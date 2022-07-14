As part of the commemoration of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, Bahçelievler Municipality, a suburb of Istanbul on the European side of the city and July 15 Association are organizing a composition contest.

July 15, 2016 marks the failed coup attempt and the martyrs who died while protecting democracy against the coup plotters. To keep this spirit alive, professional and amateur musicians will be able to join the contest. The best musician to revive July 15 sentiment will be awarded with TL 50,000 while the second cash price is TL 25,000 and the third TL 15,000.

The artists will be able to submit their pieces until March 15, 2023.

After the preliminary evaluation, the selected works will then be presented to the jury of five people, including Mustafa Şen, Yücel Arzen and Elif Buse Doğan. In the final, the awarded works will be determined and shared with the public next year.

"The Composition Contest," which is being held to keep the spirit of July 15 alive, aims to convey the saga of July 15 to a wide audience through the universal language of music and to carry it into the future.