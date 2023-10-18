World-renowned figures from the world of arts have voiced their outrage on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, condemning the recent hospital attack in Gaza by Israel, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent people.

In a wave of solidarity, artists such as Tarkan, Fazıl Say, Hülya Koçyiğit and Yılmaz Erdoğan expressed their shock and dismay at the Israeli airstrike that targeted a hospital in Gaza.

Tarkan, a celebrated musician, stated: “Targeting innocent civilians, including children and women, in the hospital bombed by Israel in Gaza is unacceptable. This is not just a war crime; it is a crime against humanity and a disgrace. The entire world, all of humanity, must stand up and act urgently to stop this brutality and injustice.”

Pianist Fazıl Say echoed the sentiment, calling for an end to the violence: “All people must do something to stop this war. Netanyahu should be tried for war crimes, genocide and massacres. Freedom for Palestinians. For humanity. Enough of this brutality.”

Veteran actress Hülya Koçyiğit expressed anguish, questioning the world’s silence: “In Gaza, humanity is dying. Our hearts can’t bear it. How many more innocent civilians must die for the world to say stop to this injustice, to this brutality? Shame on us.”

The influential director, screenwriter and actor Yılmaz Erdoğan condemned the attack, saying, “I strongly condemn this attack that ended the lives of innocent people, children, in the hospital. I feel ashamed on behalf of humanity.”

Renowned actor Engin Altan Düzyatan emphasized the importance of peace: “The loss of innocent lives, regardless of language, religion, or race, is unacceptable. Attacks on civilians must stop immediately. Peace should always be the priority. Say no to war.”

Actor Burak Özçivit condemned the attack, stating, “There can be no justification for hitting a hospital. How can this happen in this era? The images are unbearable.”

Actress Ezgi Mola expressed her outrage: “Hitting a hospital, killing children! History will not forget this crime against humanity.”

Singer Hadise declared: “This is not a war! Killing civilians and destroying hospitals is a war crime. It’s a massacre!”

Voices around world

In addition to individual artists, more than 2,000 prominent British filmmakers, actors, visual artists, playwrights, musicians, photographers, poets, authors, comedians, producers, curators, DJs, architects and designers have signed an open letter condemning the ongoing violence. The letter asserts that “governments are not only tolerating war crimes but also aiding and abetting them.”

Prominent figures like Mike Leigh, Michael Winterbottom, Tilda Swinton and Riz Ahmed have supported the letter. The signatories declare: “We are witnessing a crime and a catastrophe. Israel has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and cut off the supply of water, power, food and medicine to 2.3 million Palestinians. The specter of death is hanging over the territory.”

The statement continues: “Palestinians whose grandparents were forced out of their homes at the barrel of a gun are again being told to flee – or face collective punishment on an unimaginable scale. Dispossessed of rights, described by Israel’s minister of defense as ‘human animals,’ they have become people to whom almost anything can be done.”

These artists are uniting their voices to call for an immediate cease-fire, the opening of Gaza’s crossings for humanitarian aid, and an end to the ongoing cruelty. They urge the world to recognize the gravity of the situation and to stand against the loss of innocent lives in Gaza.

U.S. actor John Cusack on Twitter wrote: “I was out at the Palestinian march in Chicago. I’ll tell you what I didn’t hear; I didn’t hear death to Israel, I didn’t hear death to Jews, I didn’t hear people celebrating the murders of Israeli civilians. What I DID hear is – that we must free Palestine from a brutal occupation – people concerned for their loved ones, in a hell zone, stuck without food, water and power. Deep anguish over people being told to leave and bombed as they left.”

Award-winning British actor Riz Ahmed wrote on Instagram: “What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real.” He added that what’s occurring “in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored. If we look in only one direction, we will go even deeper into darkness.”

“But that is exactly what is happening right now. We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time. If we are on the side of humanity, we must urgently speak up to avoid the loss of innocent lives. This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity and the forced displacement of people from their homes. These are morally indefensible war crimes,” the message read.