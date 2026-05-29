A contemporary art museum in Türkiye’s Cappadocia region is contributing to the area’s cultural heritage by showcasing original works that complement the region’s historic landscape.

The Contemporary Art Museum, established in 2018 under Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University (NEVÜ), features 350 works reflecting contemporary artistic approaches by academics from various universities as well as local and international artists living in the region.

Located in a space of approximately 1,650 square meters, the museum aims to preserve and pass on the region’s artistic legacy to future generations.

A general view of the Contemporary Art Museum in Cappadocia, Nevşehir, central Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Savaş Kurtuluş Çevik, the museum director and an associate professor at NEVÜ’s Faculty of Fine Arts, said Cappadocia’s cultural identity has been strengthened through investments in contemporary art alongside its rich natural and historical heritage.

Çevik said the museum was established to ensure the region becomes known not only for its iconic fairy chimneys and hot air balloons, but also for art-centered cultural initiatives.

“The museum has helped diversify cultural tourism in the region,” he said.

According to Çevik, the museum displays a wide range of modern artworks produced by academics and artists, including ceramics and oil paintings.

A general view of the Contemporary Art Museum in Cappadocia, Nevşehir, central Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

“More than 30 local and international artists live in the region,” he said. “Over a 15-year period, we cataloged works by these artists and incorporated them into the museum’s collection. This richness strengthened our communication with artists and helped us become an important center for interdisciplinary projects and intercultural exhibitions.”

Çevik said the museum has welcomed more than 50,000 domestic and international visitors over the past three years.

“We invite artists from many countries and organize contemporary art exhibitions for them,” he said. “Visitors often come specifically to see works from their own countries represented in our collection. Many foreign artists and guests have visited the museum. Public interest has also continued to grow.”

He added that the museum has increasingly become a cultural space embraced by the people of Nevşehir.

The museum also hosts educational and community-focused events that emphasize the social role of art. Çevik said students from local schools are periodically invited to receive training and learn about museum studies.

A visitor examines an artwork at the Contemporary Art Museum, Cappadocia, central Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Visitor Hakan Samurlu said he enjoyed exploring the museum with a friend.

“I really enjoy looking at artworks and reading their manifestos,” he said. “I liked the works here very much and had a great time visiting.”

Another visitor, Berfin Doymuş, said the museum stood out among others she had visited because of its diversity and vibrant use of color.

“I’ve had the opportunity to visit museums in different places, but this was one of my favorites in terms of variety and colors,” she said.

Refik Keskin also recommended the museum to art enthusiasts, saying the diversity of the collection adds significant richness to the visitor experience.