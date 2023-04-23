In coronations, relics and jewels have historically been used to create a sense of grandeur and connect the ceremony to the past. However, while these precious items may dazzle the audience, they also relate to ancient traditions and beliefs physically and symbolically.

Here are 14 historical items to look out for that will be seen during King Charles III's coronation.

St. Edward's Crown

The piece used to crown Charles is solid gold, includes 400 gemstones such as rubies and sapphires, weighs more than 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds), and was made in 1661 for the coronation of King Charles II.

"It is not just that they're precious jewels ... these are some of the finest gems that came from mines that are extinct today," Eddie LeVian, chief executive at jewelry brand Le Vian, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"As those mines ran out, the new mines were not producing those qualities and even back when they were, these were the best of the best. They're priceless."

Imperial State Crown

Charles will also wear the Imperial State Crown, commissioned for King George VI's coronation in 1937 and bears 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires, and 11 emeralds.

The second-largest stone cut from the Cullinan diamond adorns the front.

Queen Mary's Crown

Queen Mary's Crown will be used to crown Camilla's queen consort but will not contain the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond that originally formed its centerpiece.

Instead, the legendary stone, which India claims ownership of, will be replaced with stones from the Cullinan diamond and the royal collection.

"She has wisely chosen to be a role model," said LeVian, whose ancestors guarded the Koh-i-Noor when the shah of Persia owned it in the 18th century.

Cullinan diamond

It was the largest diamond ever mined when discovered in South Africa in 1905, weighing 621 grams in its uncut state.

The Transvaal government presented it to King Edward VII on his 66th birthday in 1907 as a gesture of reconciliation after the Second Boer War (1899-1902).

Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove

A gold rod with a globe, cross and dove at the top, the wand's design symbolizes the Christian Holy Ghost.

Also known as "the Rod of Equity and Mercy," it is associated with the monarch's spiritual role.

Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross

Charles will also hold a second scepter representing the monarch's temporal power and good governance.

The largest colorless cut diamond in the world, the Cullinan I, reigns at the top. It weighs 106 grams and is known as the "First Star of Africa."

Sovereign's Orb

The orb represents the monarch's power and the Christian world.

The gold jewelry is surrounded by a band of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphire, and pearls and is topped with amethyst and a cross.

Cross of Wales

The ceremony will also feature a silver cross containing shards said by the Vatican to be from the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis gave the two tiny fragments of the "True Cross" as a gift.

They have been fashioned into a tiny cross and incorporated into the overall design, visible behind a rose crystal gemstone.

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John poses with the new Cross of Wales, which will be used in the procession during the Coronation of Britain’s King Charles, before a service at Holy Trinity Church in Llandudno, U.K., April 19, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Rod with Dove

Queen Camilla will hold an ivory scepter during the ceremony, despite animal rights groups' calls not to use it.

The staff, topped by a dove, has been used by every queen consort at previous coronations since 1685. She will also hold a gold scepter surmounted by a cross.

Gold Ampulla

The eagle-shaped vessel holds the consecrated oil used in coronation ceremonies.

The eagle's head comes off to pour oil into the vessel.

The design is based on a legend that the Virgin Mary appeared to medieval English saint Thomas Becket and handed him a golden eagle and oil to anoint future English kings.

The Spurs

Gold, leather, velvet and gold thread comprise one of the most ancient parts of Britain's royal coronation paraphernalia.

The use of spurs to represent knighthood in coronations dates back to the coronation of Richard I in 1189.

Spurs were traditionally fastened to the king's feet during coronation ceremonies but presented and placed on the altar for queens.

Coronation ring

The ring dates back to the 1831 coronation of King William IV. However, Queen Victoria did not wear it for her coronation in 1838 as her fingers were too small.

Purple Robe of Estate

Twelve Royal School of Needlework seamstresses took 3,500 hours to make it.

The robe is silk and embroidered with the monarch's cipher, wheat ears and olive branches.

Coronation Chair

Commissioned by King Edward 1 in 1300, the 2-meter-tall (6.5-foot-tall) oak chair is believed to be the oldest piece of furniture in the U.K.

It incorporates the Stone of Destiny, the ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy that Edward I seized in 1296.

Scottish nationalists took the 152-kilogram stone from London's Westminster Abbey in 1950 and reappeared in Arbroath Abbey, Scotland. It was formally returned to Scotland in 1996 but will be returned to London for the ceremony.