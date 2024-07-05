Rıza Yaman, a 64-year-old recognized as a "bearer of intangible cultural heritage" by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, transforms eggshells into stunning works of art.

After retiring from the textile industry in 2004, Yaman moved from Konya to Fethiye in Muğla province. There, he delved into the arts of eggshell carving, calligraphy, and wood carving, combining these skills to turn eggshells into unique artistic pieces.

Two years ago, Yaman received the title of "bearer of intangible cultural heritage" from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for his expertise in eggshell and wood carving. To pass on his craft to future generations, he participates in national and international festivals and events, offering free workshop training.

Yaman recently showcased his work at a festival in the northern city of Samsun, presenting his pieces in exhibitions he calls "the most fragile form of art." The artist meticulously empties eggs using a syringe, removes the inner membrane and lets them dry before starting his intricate carving process.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yaman mentioned that he primarily works with goose eggs but also uses chicken, duck and quail eggs. He highlighted that there are only 10 masters of this art in Turkey, each training their own students in their workshops.

"Every master trains their apprentices in their workshops. We strive to increase the number of practitioners. It is strictly forbidden to copy another's work. In fact, a master cannot replicate their own work even if they wanted to. Our designs and lines are entirely unique to us," Yaman stated.

Yaman noted the global interest and admiration for eggshell carving art, adding, "We connect with other artists worldwide through social media. Each master displays their work on our page. My second art form, "naht," involves wood carving with a fret saw. I am the only master in the world who combines these two arts. Calligraphy is unique to the Islamic world, which makes my works highly cherished globally."

Having explored many art forms in the past, Yaman found his true calling in eggshell carving. "The most calming and influential art for me is eggshell carving. It brings me peace and serenity, symbolizing fertility, abundance and tranquility," he expressed.

Yaman explained that no substances are used to prevent the eggshells from breaking. "We take the eggs in their raw state, clean the insides, and then start carving and cutting the desired motifs. The only chemistry involved here is the heart, love and passion," he said.