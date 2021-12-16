UNESCO has added Turkish calligraphy, which is also known as "hüsn-i hat," to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Hüsn-i hat is the centuries-old practice of writing letters of Arabic origin in a measured and proportional manner while taking into consideration certain aesthetic values. The traditional calligraphy can be written on paper or leather, or it may also be applied on stone, marble, glass and wood, among other materials, according to UNESCO.

Calligraphy decoration. (Courtesy of Ministry of Culture and Tourism)

Turkey's traditional calligraphy was inscribed on the UNESCO list during the 16th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held online between Dec. 13-18. With the addition of calligraphy, the number of the country's cultural elements featured on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity rose to 21. Traditional meddahlık (a storytelling show in Ottoman culture and entertainment life), Mawlawi whirling ceremonies, minstrelsy, Newroz, traditional conversation meetings, Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, Alevi-Bektashi ritual Sema performance, Turkish coffee culture and tradition, the art of marbling, Turkish paper decoration art, traditional tile mastery, flatbread making and traditional Turkish archery are among Turkey's previous elements on the list.

Turkey also presented files UNESCO for “Tea Culture,” “Traditional Ahlat Stonework," “Tradition of Telling Nasreddin Hodja Jokes” and “Silk Insectivory and Traditional Production of Silk for Weaving.” These files will also be evaluated by UNESCO in the 2022 cycle.