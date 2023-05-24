Many cultural treasures in the city were restored by the General Directorate of Foundations, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and reviving sites in a neglected state since 2002.

In the efforts to preserve the ancestral heritage and carry it to the future, mosques, baths, tombs, fountains and bazaars with cultural and touristic value for the city have been restored.

Among the leading works that have been meticulously restored and revitalized is the Hagia Sophia of Enez, which is estimated to have been built by the Byzantine Empire in the 12th century.

The structure was converted into a mosque with the addition of a mihrab, which is a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that indicates the qibla, minbar (pulpit), and minaret after the conquest of Enez by Mehmet the Conquerer in 1456. It underwent restoration between 2016 and 2021 and was reopened for worship.

While work was carried out on the roof and walls of the abandoned mosque within the Enez Castle, the foundation was also strengthened using an injection system.

The Grand Synagogue of Edirne, the largest in Türkiye and the third largest in Europe, was also restored to its original state.

The dilapidated synagogue underwent a comprehensive restoration between 2011 and 2015. While the collapsed roof and walls were reconstructed in their original form, a 2,000-square-meter penwork application was carried out in the synagogue.

The Turkish Jewish community visits the Edirne Grand Synagogue for special occasions and holidays, and it also hosts cultural and artistic events in the city.

Another restored cultural treasure of the city is the Ekmekçizade Ahmet Paşa Caravanserai.

In Edirne, which served as the capital of the Ottoman Empire for nearly 100 years, the General Directorate of Foundations has completed the restoration of 73 foundation works including the Grand Synagogue, Edirne, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

The caravanserai, which houses the Ekmekçizade Caravanserai Museum also includes the Edirne stage of the State Theatres.

Other significant foundation works restored in the city include a madrasah where Mehmet the Conqueror received education, fountains and mosques.

Ongoing restorations

In Edirne, where the General Directorate of Foundations has restored 73 foundation works in 21 years, restoration work is still ongoing.

The most important of these restoration works is the Selimiye Mosque, the "masterpiece" of the genius Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan.

The comprehensive restoration of the mosque, listed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, began at the end of 2021. The works carried out simultaneously inside and outside the structure, aim to ensure the mosque's safe future.

After a meticulous examination of every point in the structure, the restoration teams intervene accordingly in line with the original form of the centuries-old masterpiece.

The lead works on the central dome have been completed, and the completion of the works is expected next year.

During the restoration works carried out section by section in the interior and exterior areas, the mosque remains open for worship and visitation.