A look at Srebrenica genocide after 26 years

by DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES Jul 11, 2021 1:54 pm +03 +03:00

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims perished in 10 days of slaughter after Srebrenica was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces during the closing months of the country's 1992-95 fratricidal war, in Europe's worst post-World War II massacre.

A woman leans on a gravestone in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Saturday, July 11, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A wounded child from the besieged Bosnian town of Srebrenica is carried off a U.N. truck upon arriving in Tuzla, Bosnia, after a tense journey across the most contested battle lines in Bosnia, March 20, 1993.

Survivors of the genocide in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, mainly women, commemorate the 26th anniversary of the slaughter of their fathers and brothers, husbands and sons.

(AP Photo)

More than 2,000 evacuees from the besieged Srebrenica, packed on U.N. trucks en route to Tuzla, halt in Tojsici, 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of Sarajevo, March 29, 1993. They took advantage of a cease-fire and a rare relief convoy to flee.

The United Nations Security Council declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. But troops led by Gen. Mladic overran the U.N. zone. He was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

(AP Photo)

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing 2,000 men and boys on July 11, 1995, alone.

A woman and her mother, refugees from Srebrenica, cry, worried about the fate of the rest of their family, after reaching a U.N. base near Tuzla, Bosnia, July 13, 1995.

(AP Photo)

About 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 more people.

Bosnian refugees cry as their father and husband arrives at the U.N. air base in Tuzla, Bosnia, after he survived the death march of six days from Srebrenica, July 17, 1995.

(AP Photo)

A man tries to untie packages of food dropped on the mountain above the besieged Srebrenica by U.S. transport planes on March 13, 1993.

(AP Photo)

Two boys shovel snow in front of their home in the old section of Sarajevo, March 28, 1993.

(AP Photo)

Muslim women trapped in the besieged Srebrenica vent their fears during a gathering, March 11, 1993.

(AP Photo)

Dutch U.N. peacekeepers sitting on top of an APC as Muslim refugees from Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, gather in the village of Potocari, some 5 km north of Srebrenica, July 13, 1995.

(AP Photo)

Refugees from Srebrenica who had spent the night in the open air, gather outside the U.N. base at Tuzla airport, July 14, 1995.

Twenty-six years after the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the only episode of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war to be legally defined as genocide, its survivors continue to grapple with the horrors they endured while also confronting increasingly aggressive downplaying and even denial of their ordeal.

(AP Photo)

Refugees from Srebrenica look through the razor-wire at a U.N. base, outside Tuzla, July 13, 1995.

(AP Photo)

A nurse treats a child refugee from Srebrenica with ointment against measles in the refugee camp at Lukavac near Tuzla, 50 miles north of Sarajevo, March 23, 1993, in Lukavac. It is a treatment given out for all the refugees who arrived in Lukavac three days prior from Srebrenica by a U.N. convoy.

(AP Photo)

More than 2,300 refugees from the besieged Muslim enclave of Srebrenica arrive on a United Nations convoy, March 29, 1993 in Tuzla.

(AP Photo)

Bosnian volunteers carry off a wounded evacuee from Srebrenica, Saturday, March 21, 1993, in Tuzla north of Sarajevo.

(AP Photo)

Bodies of victims have been found in 570 different areas across the country.

Forensic expert Rene Kosalka of Toronto, Canada, working with a team from the International Commission for Missing Persons (ICMP) inspects human remains at a mass-grave site in a remote mountain area in the village of Kamenica near the eastern Bosnian town of Zvornik, 90 km northeast of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Oct. 25, 2007.

(AP Photo)

International War Crimes Tribunal investigators clearing away soil and debris from dozens of Srebrenica victims buried in a mass grave near the village of Pilica, some 55 km northeast of Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sept. 18, 1996.

(AP Photo)

A watch belonging to a victim lays in mud during exhumation at the mass grave site found in the village of Zeleni Jadar, on the outskirts of the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, 120 km north of Sarajevo, Sept 5, 2006.

(AP Photo)

FILE- In this

Bosnian Muslim men mourn over coffins of Srebrenica victims displayed at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, July 10, 2007.

(AP Photo)

A child touches coffins containing the remains of victims of the Srebrenica massacre, at the Potocari memorial complex near Srebrenica, July 10, 2015.

(AP Photo)

A woman touches a grave stone in Potocari, near Srebrenica, July 11, 2020.

(AP Photo)

