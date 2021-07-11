A look at Srebrenica genocide after 26 years

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims perished in 10 days of slaughter after Srebrenica was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces during the closing months of the country's 1992-95 fratricidal war, in Europe's worst post-World War II massacre.

A woman leans on a gravestone in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Saturday, July 11, 2020.

(AP Photo)