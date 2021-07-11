A look at Srebrenica genocide after 26 years

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims perished in 10 days of slaughter after Srebrenica was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces during the closing months of the country's 1992-95 fratricidal war, in Europe's worst post-World War II massacre.
A woman leans on a gravestone in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Saturday, July 11, 2020.
A wounded child from the besieged Bosnian town of Srebrenica is carried off a U.N. truck upon arriving in Tuzla, Bosnia, after a tense journey across the most contested battle lines in Bosnia, March 20, 1993.
Survivors of the genocide in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, mainly women, commemorate the 26th anniversary of the slaughter of their fathers and brothers, husbands and sons.
More than 2,000 evacuees from the besieged Srebrenica, packed on U.N. trucks en route to Tuzla, halt in Tojsici, 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of Sarajevo, March 29, 1993. They took advantage of a cease-fire and a rare relief convoy to flee.
The United Nations Security Council declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. But troops led by Gen. Mladic overran the U.N. zone. He was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
About 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 more people.
Bosnian refugees cry as their father and husband arrives at the U.N. air base in Tuzla, Bosnia, after he survived the death march of six days from Srebrenica, July 17, 1995.
Refugees from Srebrenica who had spent the night in the open air, gather outside the U.N. base at Tuzla airport, July 14, 1995.
Twenty-six years after the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the only episode of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war to be legally defined as genocide, its survivors continue to grapple with the horrors they endured while also confronting increasingly aggressive downplaying and even denial of their ordeal.
A nurse treats a child refugee from Srebrenica with ointment against measles in the refugee camp at Lukavac near Tuzla, 50 miles north of Sarajevo, March 23, 1993, in Lukavac. It is a treatment given out for all the refugees who arrived in Lukavac three days prior from Srebrenica by a U.N. convoy.
Bodies of victims have been found in 570 different areas across the country.
Forensic expert Rene Kosalka of Toronto, Canada, working with a team from the International Commission for Missing Persons (ICMP) inspects human remains at a mass-grave site in a remote mountain area in the village of Kamenica near the eastern Bosnian town of Zvornik, 90 km northeast of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Oct. 25, 2007.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.