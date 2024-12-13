A statue of Cybele, the "Mother Goddess" believed to be a symbol and protector of abundance and fertility in prehistoric times, is drawing visitors to the Afyonkarahisar Museum.

The museum takes its visitors on a journey through history with its impressive collection of artifacts. With over 50,000 items from prehistoric times to the present, the museum has become an essential cultural site in Türkiye. Among these treasures, the Cybele statue stands out. It has been displayed in a special section named "Magna Mater" within a glass display case for the past year and a half.

The statue depicts the Mother Goddess seated on a high-backed throne, wearing a crown. In her right hand, she holds a bowl, and two lions stand by her feet. An inscription on the throne's base reads, “Asclepiades of Siderapolis, son of Hermeios, dedicated this to the twelve gods and goddesses.”

Since its reopening, the museum has attracted 93,000 local and international tourists, all eager to view the Cybele statue, which dates back to the Roman period.

Importance of statue

Afyonkarahisar Museum Director Mehmet Garipcin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Cybele, associated with abundance and fertility, was an object of great interest throughout ancient times in the Anatolian and Mediterranean regions. He emphasized that the statue of Cybele is one of the prominent exhibits at the new Afyonkarahisar Museum, which was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April 2023.

"The statue has received great attention from visitors. In our first year alone, we reached 60,000 visitors. Most of them are specifically interested in examining the Cybele statue," Garipcin explained. He added that visitors are incredibly proud when they learn that the statue was successfully returned to Türkiye after being stolen. "This statue shows the significance our country places on its cultural heritage," he said.

Visitor Beyza Bozot expressed her pride in the fact that the statue was returned to its homeland after being stolen. She had the opportunity to examine the statue closely and noted: “The visual impact of the statue is very striking. The piece truly conveys the spirit of the era. There are many beautiful works of art in the Afyonkarahisar Museum, just like the Cybele statue. I highly recommend everyone to visit and see the museum."

Kardelen Başpınar, another visitor, praised the intricate details of the Cybele statue, adding that its return to its homeland filled her with pride, just as it did for many others.

The statue was smuggled out of Türkiye to Israel in the 1960s, later sold and then repatriated from the United States on Dec. 13, 2020. After being exhibited at the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, it was brought to Afyonkarahisar on Dec. 24, 2021.