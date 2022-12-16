Television writer and producer Ryan Murphy, creator of masterpieces of such as "American Horror Story" and "Glee" and his recent hit "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony next month.

He successfully tackles the themes pertaining to American folklore, culture, literature and art.

Murphy's appearance will add another big name to the Jan. 10 lineup as organizers try to rebound from a diversity and ethics scandal.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on the Golden Globes, said it would celebrate Murphy's contributions to television with its fourth Carol Burnett Award. Previous honorees included Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Murphy, 57, won hearts with his musical TV series "Glee" from 2009 to 2015. His other credits include the anthology series "American Horror Story" and the drama series "9-1-1."

The HFPA also said this week that it would honor comedian Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille award, a lifetime achievement award for film work, at the January ceremony.