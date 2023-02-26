British actor Daniel Craig helped raise over 100 million pounds ($119 million) in donations to support those affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

As he bid farewell to his iconic role as James Bond in his fifth and final film appearance, Craig issued a message of thanks to all those who contributed. The funds raised will go toward assisting those impacted by the disaster, and Craig's support has been crucial in driving the success of the fundraising effort.

The 54-year-old actor, in collaboration with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which brings together fourteen charities in the United Kingdom, announced that donations have been collected since the first day of the devastation.

In his speech, Craig said, “The public’s generous response to the DEC’s appeal for earthquake survivors in Syria and Türkiye has been incredibly moving to see."

“The earthquakes lasted seconds, but the aftermath will last for years. Since I filmed the broadcast appeal, the numbers of people confirmed killed or injured have gone up by tens of thousands," he lamented.

“Hospitals, schools and businesses have been reduced to rubble, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless in freezing winter conditions. Please do what you can to help them by supporting the DEC appeal,” he urged.