The death toll from major Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southeast reached 44,218, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Friday.

In a statement, the country's disaster management agency said 9,136 aftershocks took place since Feb. 6.

The statement also noted that 11,424 search and rescue staff from local and international organizations, including nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), are still taking part in the region.

Over 239,977 others from AFAD, police, gendarmerie forces, the army, paramedics and local security and support teams, as well as volunteers, are on the ground in the region.

Since the earthquakes, 335,382 tents have been set up to shelter earthquake survivors and teams continue to establish container cities at 130 different areas in 10 provinces, AFAD said.

Over 1.9 million quake survivors are currently taking shelter in dormitories, hotels, public guesthouses, Education Ministry facilities and other facilities in the earthquake zones and areas not affected by the earthquakes.