Inspired by the popular 1980s TV series, the highly anticipated film "The Fall Guy," directed by renowned filmmaker David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, follows the adventurous exploits of Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers. Gosling's portrayal of the character earned Logan Holladay a place in the Guinness World Records.

Logan Holladay set a Guinness record by performing eight and a half flips during the filming on the beaches of Sydney in 2022. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the latest film by box office hit director David Leitch. Holladay surpassed the previous record held by stuntman Adam Kirley, who executed seven flips while filming "Casino Royale."

The film also features various vehicle stunts, including Logan Holladay showcasing his skills in challenging tasks such as a 200-meter (over 650-foot) jump from a ramp. Alongside perilous scenes, Holladay successfully executed car flips and other demanding maneuvers on set.

The film is directed by David Leitch, known for his work on films such as "Bullet Train," "Deadpool 2" and "Atomic Blonde."

Ryan Gosling portrays a stuntman, while Emily Blunt plays a film director, paying homage to the unsung heroes of the stunt community. Consequently, experienced stunt performers have been involved in the production.

With thrilling action sequences and a star-studded cast, the Stunt film is slated to premiere in theaters on April 26, 2024.