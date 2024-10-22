The highly anticipated collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the "Deadpool and Wolverine" film has dethroned the record-breaking Barbie movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023.

The Marvel film featuring Deadpool and Wolverine has made waves with its box office performance since its release. Premiering on July 26, the film climbed to the top of the all-time highest-grossing R-rated films list. Surpassing $1 billion in global revenue, it broke the record previously held by "Joker" (2019).

In fact, it became the second film of 2024 to reach the $1 billion mark. During its opening weekend in the U.S., it grossed an impressive $205 million, marking the eighth-highest opening weekend of all time. Historically, only nine films have ever opened with more than $200 million.

Toppling 'Barbie's' record

The Marvel production has knocked the Barbie film, which dominated the box office last year, from its pedestal. In a recent re-release, Barbie earned $679,000, bringing its total U.S. box office revenue to $636.3 million.

As a result, the Deadpool and Wolverine film has secured the 12th spot on the list of all-time highest-grossing films in the U.S., pushing Barbie down to 13th place. Despite losing its title in the U.S., Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" still achieved remarkable global success, amassing a total of $1.4 billion worldwide.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" has set numerous records since its release. It earned Greta Gerwig the title of "highest-grossing female director of all time" and was the most successful film of 2023.

The film follows a Barbie doll who is expelled from Barbie Land for not being "perfect" enough, leading her on a journey through the real world. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon, etching its name in cinema history.